HDFC Bank to give loans for EVs, solar rooftops as part of strategy for carbon neutrality

The country’s largest private bank HDFC Bank on June 5 said it was working on developing loan products for electric vehicles (EVs) and domestic solar rooftops as also evolving targets for raising its exposure to environment-friendly businesses. These products and targets are part of its 10-year timeline for achieving carbon neutrality.

An institution or economy turns carbon-neutral when its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions become equivalent to its absorption of the gas from the atmosphere.

“As one of the largest banks in the country, I think the onus is on us to take the first step to be not just a socially responsible corporate but also an environmentally conscious corporate. Today, we want to pledge that we want to become, as a bank, carbon-neutral by financial year 2031-32,” said Ashima Bhat, group head - CSR, business finance and strategy, administration, and infrastructure, HDFC Bank.

Once electric vehicles are introduced into the market the bank plans to introduce cheaper financing options for them, but this is expected to happen over the next two-three years.

The lender will also focus on offering loans for green products like EVs at lower interest rates and incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores in its credit decisions. It is working on a framework for issuing green bonds and expects it to be in place by FY23.

Bhat said that what often separates two companies is the frameworks they have around ESG.