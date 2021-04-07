HCL Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 28.9% QoQ to Rs 2,832.8 cr: KRChoksey

(Image: HCL)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects HCL Technologies to report net profit at Rs 2,832.8 crore down 28.9% quarter-on-quarter (down 10.2% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 19,566.4 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to fall by 19.5 percent Q-o-Q (down 8.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,553.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More