HCL Tech to hire over 20,000 freshers in FY22, roll out salary increments effective July 1

HCL Technologies will hire 20,000-22,000 freshers in FY22, up 50 percent from what the company hired last fiscal. The company will also roll out salary increments effective July 1 to retain talents as attrition rises.

During the earnings call on July 19, VV Apparao, chief human resources officer, said, “Last year we on-boarded globally 14,600 freshers and this year we are targeting anywhere between 20,000 to 22,000 freshers. I will not be surprised if we even cross that number.”

Apparao added that the company was stepping up its fresher intake as it looks to increase the internal fulfillment rate, as the demand and supply gap widens. “They (freshers) don’t have anything to unlearn and it is easy to train them on new age skills. Also skilling up is possible in the talent pool. As a part of that we have on-boarded 3,444 in Q1 and Q2 we are targeting 6000,” he added.

The company added 7,500 people in the quarter. Attrition; however, increased in the quarter ending in June 2021 to 11.8 percent from 9.9 percent in the previous quarter. Apparao said the company does see salary costs of employees going up.

“We plan to give increments to employees starting July 1. Last time we had given on October 1, 2020. We are getting back to regular cycle. We see pressure in salary costs,” he added.

HCL Tech has vaccinated 70 percent of its employees so far and expect to vaccinate its entire workforce by the end of this quarter. The company has three percent of the employees coming to offices currently and this number is slowly going up. While the company is looking to get employees back to office, it did not give a timeline for the same.

Its peers TCS and Wipro said the firms are looking at bringing employees back to office starting September whereas Infosys said it may get the workforce back to office in the next 6-9 months.

HCL Tech registered $2.72 billion for the quarter ending June 2021, up 15.1 percent year-on-year. The company signed $1.67 billion in large deals.