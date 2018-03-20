Gujarat State Petronet to buy 28.4% stake in Gujarat Gas, funding via debt

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, the Natural gas transmission company is slated to buy 28.4% stake in Gujarat Gas from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, taking their stake to 54% from current 25.8%, making it a subsidiary.

Throwing more light on the development, Manish Seth, CFO of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd told CNBC-TV18 that the deal was not with a motive to bail out GSPC.

“The company will have to take short-term debt to fund the deal and will be paying Rs 3200 crore for the deal”, he said.

“Post the deal, the debt will increase from Rs 250 crore to Rs 3500 crore”, he said.