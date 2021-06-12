MARKET NEWS

GST Council cuts rates on key Covid items till September 30

The 44th GST Council meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, besides finance ministers of states and Union territories and senior officers from Union government and states.

Arup Roychoudhury
June 12, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the GST Council meet on June 12 (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The all-powerful Goods and Service Tax Council, in its meeting on June 12, slashed the GST rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. These include essential medicines, oxygen, oxygen generation equipment and related devices, and diagnostic and testing machine kits.

These cuts were recommended by a The Group of Ministers (GoM), which was formed after the last GST Council meeting on May 28 to deliberate on possible reductions in COVID-related items.

In a media briefing after the latest GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the recommendations of the GoM had been accepted.

“The GoM’s recommendations have been accepted. They had suggested that these cuts be applicable till August 31. After discussions, it has been decided that these rates will be applicable till September,” Sitharaman said.

The items on which rate cuts were made include Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, medical grade oxygen, oxygen generator, ventilators, masks, covid testing kits, electric cremation furnaces, ambulances, temperature checking devices and others.

“While the reductions on medication and equipment are good welfare measures , curtailment of the exemption period would make it difficult for businesses to plan new investments and expand their supply chains in order to ensure that they reach all corners of the country. Businesses engaged in their manufacture and trading would hope that the period is extended beyond 30th September," said MS Mani, senior director at Deloitte India.

Track this blog for latest updates on GST Council Meeting

The GoM includes Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

 

At the meeting on May 28, the Council did not decide on rate cuts or zero rating. It, however, decided to exempt from integrated GST COVID-related items which are imported on payment basis for donating to the government or on recommendation of state authority to any relief agency, till August 31.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)
TAGS: #coronavirus #GST #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jun 12, 2021 03:28 pm

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

Take a Quick Survey