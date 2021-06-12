MARKET NEWS

June 12, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting expected to begin at 11 am

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council Meeting today via video conferencing.

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council Meeting today via video conferencing. The meeting is expected to begin at 11 am, with a media briefing in the afternoon on the decisions taken by the GST Council. The GST Council is likely to discuss a rate cut for COVID-19 essentials and medicine for mucormycosis. After the GST Council's
previous meeting on May 28, a Group of Ministers (GoM) was set up to recommend tax relief on COVID essentials, including PPE kits, masks and vaccines, to the GST council. The GoM has recommended cutting the GST rates on a number of COVID-related essential items including medical oxygen, cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which are domestically produced or commercially imported.
  • June 12, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | Here are some highlights from the previous meeting on ay 28:

    > Adhoc exemptions granted for COVID-related equipment. GST Council decided to exempt the import of many such items. The exemption has been extended to August 31, 2021.

    > Exemptions will be granted to the import of relief items even if they have been purchased as long as they are meant for donations to state governments. Earlier, IGST exemption was granted only free of cost imports.

    > In view of rising Black Fungus cases, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions

  • June 12, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | A group of state ministers is learnt to have recommended cutting of GST rates on a number of COVID-related essential items including medical oxygen, cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which are domestically produced or commercially imported.

    These items are expected to be up for discussions in the next meeting of the all-powerful GST Council on June 12, a senior official told Moneycontrol.

    The GoM, formed after the last GST Council meeting on May 28 to deliberate on possible reductions in COVID-related items, has however not suggested a reduction in the levy for COVID-19 vaccines, the rate of which stands at 5 percent. The GoM submitted its report on June 8.

    Read the full story

  • June 12, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | The all-powerful GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 12 to decide on GST rate cut for COVID essentials and black fungus medicine, officials told news agency PTI.

    In the previous meeting on May 28, the Council, which has state ministers as members, a Group of Ministers (GoM) was set up to recommend tax relief on COVID essentials, including PPE kits, masks and vaccines, to the GST council.

    The GoM submitted its report on June 7.

    Officials told PTI the GST Council would be meeting on June 12, to discuss the GoM report as well as consider tax rate cuts for black fungus medicine.

    Some state Finance Ministers in the GoM are understood to have pitched for a rate cut on COVID essentials.

    Read the full story

  • June 12, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE coverage  of the 44th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting, which is expected to begin at 11 am. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in the afternoon on the decisions taken by the GST Council. Stay tuned for updates! 

