GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting expected to begin at 11 am

June 12, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

previous meeting on May 28, a Group of Ministers (GoM) was set up to recommend tax relief on COVID essentials, including PPE kits, masks and vaccines, to the GST council. The GoM has recommended cutting the GST rates on a number of COVID-related essential items including medical oxygen, cylinders, ventilators, concentrators, and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, which are domestically produced or commercially imported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council Meeting today via video conferencing. The meeting is expected to begin at 11 am, with a media briefing in the afternoon on the decisions taken by the GST Council. The GST Council is likely to discuss a rate cut for COVID-19 essentials and medicine for mucormycosis. After the GST Council's