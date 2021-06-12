GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting expected to begin at 11 am

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | Here are some highlights from the previous meeting on ay 28:
> Adhoc exemptions granted for COVID-related equipment. GST Council decided to exempt the import of many such items. The exemption has been extended to August 31, 2021.
> Exemptions will be granted to the import of relief items even if they have been purchased as long as they are meant for donations to state governments. Earlier, IGST exemption was granted only free of cost imports.
> In view of rising Black Fungus cases, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions