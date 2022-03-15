English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt provides clarity in FDI policy for real estate sector

    FDI is not permitted in a firm that is engaged or seeks to engage in real estate business, farmhouse construction, or trading in transferable development rights.

    Moneycontrol News
    Scenic farmhouse, Panchgani Road, Mahabaleshwar.

    Scenic farmhouse, Panchgani Road, Mahabaleshwar.

    The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in its recent press note has changed the existing definition of the real estate business to provide more clarity in the FDI policy for the sector.

    As per the note, FDI is not permitted in a firm that is engaged or seeks to engage in real estate business, farmhouse construction, or trading in transferable development rights.

    It added that earning of rent/income on lease of a property, not amounting to transfer, will not amount to real estate business.

    "Real estate business means dealing in land and immovable property with a view to earning profit there from and does not include development of townships, construction of residential /commercial premises, roads or bridges, educational institutions, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure, townships...," the note said.

    FDI is prohibited in real estate business and construction of farm houses, according to the press note.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Real estate business has been defined as businesses that deal in land and immovable property for the purpose of profit, and excludes township development, construction of residential/commercial premises, roads or bridges, educational institutions, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure, townships and REITs registered and regulated under the SEBI (REITs) Regulations 2014. Further, earning of rent/income on lease of the property, not amounting to transfer, will also not amount to real estate business,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

    FDI investments that lead to speculation in real estate have long been discouraged by the government, while favoring investments that lead to development. While no changes are made, the press note provides greater clarity on the current policy, he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #clarity #DPIIT #FDI #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 09:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.