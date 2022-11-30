Govt looking to complete CONCOR divestment by December

The Central government is looking to finalize its divestment from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), the state-owned logistics company, by December, two people close to the development said.

"The aim is to start the process of transfer of stake to the winning bidder by the end of December," a senior government official said.

He added that three or four companies had participated in the second round of the pre-expression of interest (EoI) roadshows held by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

JSW Group, Maersk and Essar Ports have shown interest in bidding for CONCOR, a second government official said.

"The Dipam sub-committee meeting to approve EoI for divestment will meet this week following which bids will be invited," the second official said.

The government aims to complete the process of CONCOR divestment before the end of 2022 and hopes to raise Rs 14,000 crore for a 30.8 percent stake in the company. Five companies, including the Adani Group, DP World and PSA International, had shown interest in the first round of the roadshows.

DIPAM started a pre-EoI roadshow for potential bidders on October 19 to measure investors' interest in the divestiture process of CONCOR, the company had said in an exchange filing. The roadshow was held virtually until October 21, the filing added.

The Centre currently holds a 54.8 percent stake in CONCOR. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had, in November 2019, approved the strategic divestment of government equity of 30.8 percent , along with the transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.

Private entities have shown renewed interest in CONCOR just a few months after the central government approved a policy on the long-term leasing of railway land.

The licensing fee had been a source of concern for bidders previously, delaying the disinvestment. CONCOR is considered to be crucial to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore set for the current fiscal year.

CONCOR in 2021-22 posted a net profit of Rs 1,062, crore showing double-digit growth on year. Its topline had risen 18 percent in 2021-22 to Rs 7,858 crore.

CONCOR is also a joint-venture partner in two major container terminals in India, with a 26 percent stake in APM Terminal's Gateway Terminals India at Nhava Sheva Port and 15 percent in DP World’s Vallarpadam Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin.