    Government to sell some stake in Hindustan Zinc this fiscal: DIPAM Secretary

    For the coming fiscal, the government has lined up strategic stake sales in companies like HLL Lifecare, PDIL, Shipping Corporation and BEML to meet the similar disinvestment target set in the 2023-24 Budget.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
    The government is likely to sell a part of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd by next month to help it achieve the revised sell-off target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

    The government currently holds a 29.54 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc or HZL. In 2002, it sold 26 per cent of HZL to the mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group.

    Vedanta group later bought 20 per cent from the market and another 18.92 per cent from the government in November 2003, raising its ownership to 64.92 per cent in HZL, which is the world's second-largest integrated Zinc producer and sixth-largest silver producer globally.