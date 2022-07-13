English
    Government puts gold, silver, currency, cigarettes on controlled shipments list

    The revenue authority can approve a controlled delivery of import or export of such suspect shipments, with due consultation with authorities of foreign countries.

    July 13, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The government has placed gold, silver, precious and semi-precious stones, currency, antiques and several other goods under the so-called Controlled Delivery (Customs) Regulations, 2022, for tracing persons involved in shipment of such goods.

    Other items included on the list are narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursor chemicals, controlled substances or their substituents; liquor and other intoxicating drinks; counterfeit currency or negotiable instruments; cigarettes, tobacco and tobacco products and wildlife products, according to a notification.

    Under the regulations, the specified revenue authority can approve a controlled delivery of import or export of such suspect shipments, with due consultation with competent authorities of foreign countries.

    The customs officer may, if needed, mark or install tracking devices on consignments of above goods and complete the delivery of such goods to identify the person believed to be involved in commission of an offence in relation to the consignment.

    In cases where the customs officer cannot receive approval prior to making such a controlled delivery, the officer must seek the approval immediately afterwards, but no later than 72 hours after the said delivery.

    If such a delivery is  terminated before completion, the officer should take action as warranted in normal course, according to the notification.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:41 am
