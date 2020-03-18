App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google Cloud appoints Karan Bajwa as India MD

Google Cloud's field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to him, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Google on Wednesday said it has appointed former IBM executive, Karan Bajwa as Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.  He will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud's portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite, a statement said.

Google Cloud's field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to him, it added.

Bajwa will also work towards Google Cloud's engagement with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).

Close

“Karan is a veteran in the industry with a proven track record of building and growing successful enterprise businesses," Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, said.

related news

Bajwa's experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud's business, partners and customers as it embarks on this next phase of growth, Harshman added.

Some of Google Cloud customers in India include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Indiamart, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Prudential, L&T Finance, LIC HFL, Manipal Hospitals, OYO Hotels and Homes, Truecaller and Wipro.

Earlier this month, the company announced its plans to expand presence in India by launching a cloud region in Delhi, adding to its Mumbai region which was opened in 2017.

Bajwa joins Google Cloud from IBM where he served as managing director for India and South Asia.

Prior to IBM, he worked with Microsoft for nine years, his last role being the managing director for the company's operations in India. He has also worked with Cisco Systems in India and Singapore.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Google #India #Karna Bajwa

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.