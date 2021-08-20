MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GMR spending Rs 20,000 crore on airports' expansion, developing new ones

"Airport Development and Construction: GMR Group has set benchmarks for development of world class Airport infrastructure... Your company is currently investing approximately Rs 20,000 crore to expand the existing Airports and develop new Airports," he said in the group's latest annual report.

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Aerial view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

Aerial view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

GMR Group is currently investing Rs 20,000 crore to expand the existing airports and developing new aerodromes, GM Rao, Chairman of the infra major has said.

"Airport Development and Construction: GMR Group has set benchmarks for development of world class Airport infrastructure... Your company is currently investing approximately Rs 20,000 crore to expand the existing Airports and develop new Airports," he said in the group's latest annual report.

GMR's airport business comprises of four operating airports- Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Bidar Airport at Karnataka and Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

Further, two assets Greenfield Airports at Mopa, Goa and Crete International Airport in Greece are under construction. The group has also signed the concession agreement for a Greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh in June 2020 and development works are currently in progress.

Currently, Delhi Airport is undergoing expansion of its airside infrastructure and terminal capacity, to 100 million passengers annually. The entire Phase 3A expansion is now planned to be completed by June 2023, Rao said.

Close

Related stories

Further, to meet the anticipated funding needs of the expansion project and to repay the USD 289 million bond maturing in FY’21- 22, Delhi Airport raised USD 450 million in the form of overseas Green bonds.

The Hyderabad Airport has already commissioned four rapid exit taxiways, completed the rehabilitation works of the Main Runway in the first quarter of the current fiscal as part of its capital expansion works.

"GHIAL is well underway to complete its expansion to a capacity of 35 million passengers annually by September 2022," he said.

To meet the entire funding requirements of the expansion project, GHIAL raised 5-year bonds amounting to USD 300 million last fiscal.

Construction and development works at Goa Airport, resumed at site in Feb 2020 post the reaffirmation of environmental clearance to the Project by the Supreme Court. The airport is expected to be commissioned by August 2022.

The development works including earthworks are in progress at Bhogapuram International Airport, post signing the concession agreement with the AP Government for the Greenfield in June 2020, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Airport #Business #Companies #GMR
first published: Aug 20, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.