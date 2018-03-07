Gautam Adani is the 'biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs': Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has called businessman Gautam Adani the "biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs".



The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 6, 2018

In a tweet, Swamy said a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to recover bank loans is inevitable if the Adani Group founder and chairman is not held accountable soon.

It is widely believed that Gautam Adani is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the group clarified in a statement on Tuesday that their dependence on PSU borrowings was less than 50 percent .

"Group’s dependence on PSU bank for long-term borrowings is less than 50% at about Rs 34,000 crores and is regularly serviced. "

The group added that it has other sources of debt, including international bonds, ECB loans, domestic bonds, and loans from private sector banks.

According to Bloomberg data, cited by The Economic Times, Adani Power had a total debt of Rs 47,609.43 crore, Adani Transmission has a debt of Rs 8,356.07 crore, Adani Enterprises has a debt of Rs 22,424.44 crore.