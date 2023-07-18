G20: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says global growth shows resilience, but lowering inflation top goal

Georgieva is in Gandhinagar for the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Global growth has shown "some resilience" in the face of successive shocks, but prospects aren't encouraging, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

"…activity is slowing, especially in the manufacturing sector," Georgieva said in a statement on July 18 at the third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar.

"Looking further ahead, medium-term growth prospects remain weak. Moreover, divergences in economic fortunes across countries are a persistent concern: some pockets of the global economy are doing well; others are weakening but still growing; and vulnerable countries are falling further behind," she added.

Meanwhile, Georgieva maintained that India is a "bright spot" in the global economy.

Despite concerns about future growth, the IMF's boss said bringing down inflation on a durable basis is the "top priority". While the decline seen in recent months was "encouraging", Georgieva said the "job is not yet done", echoing the views of central bankers from around the world, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

As such, Georgieva cautioned against premature celebrations and advised monetary policy must not loosen its grip too soon given that core inflation remains sticky despite the rapid and significant increase in interest rates.

"We are thus looking at a mixed picture, and risks remain on the downside. Inflation could remain higher for longer, requiring even more monetary policy tightening, and fragmentation could weigh even more on growth. To mitigate these risks, I call upon G20 leaders to seize the opportunity to move the global economy onto a more vibrant medium-term path," she said.

Alleviating debt issues

With the global growth picture mixed and poorer countries vulnerable to debt-related issues, Georgieva called on the G20 to bridge the shortfall in subsidy resources in its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, or PRGT, as the IMF's support for low-income nations had risen by four times in recent years and demand was "still high".

She also called on G20 nations to "restore the primacy of IMF quota resources by successfully completing the 16th quota review by the end of this year" as quota resources had shrunk in relative terms and are key to ensure predictability of the agency's "firepower".