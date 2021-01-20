MARKET NEWS

Future Group-Reliance Industries deal gets SEBI approval

The SEBI, in its letter issued on January 20 which approved the deal, listed a number of conditions in accordance to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Representative image

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted approval to the deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail, an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20.

In August 2020, Biyani had entered into a Rs 24,713 crore agreement with Reliance Retail. As part of the pact, Future Group was to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Retail Ventures (RRVL).

The SEBI, in its letter of approval, listed a number of conditions in accordance to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. The regulatory body has also referred to the apprehensions raised by Amazon.

"Company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities is subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme," SEBI stated.

"Company shall ensure that proceedings pending before SEBI against the entities part of the promoter/promoter group or are directors of the companies involved in the scheme, should be highlighted in the scheme document filed before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," it further added.

The US-based Amazon has written to SEBI a number of times over the past three months, asking the regulatory body to stall the Future-Reliance deal. The company has accused Future Group of violating a pact signed by it by entering into a deal with Reliance Retail.

On December 21, Amazon Inc had also filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the Future-Reliance deal.

SEBI, while referring to the complaints registered by Amazon and the plea filed in Delhi HC, has asked the entities involved in the amalgamation to keep their shareholders informed about the legal dispute.

"Company shall ensure that any future disputes, complaints, regulatory actions or proceedings, or orders issued therein involving the draft scheme if any, shall be brought to the notice of shareholders prior to the approval by NCLT," it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Future Group #Kishore Biyani #Reliance Retail #SEBI
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:37 pm

