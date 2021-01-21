MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Furlenco raises Rs 20 crore in venture debt from BlackSoil

BlackSoil is a sector agnostic alternative credit platform and has deployed Rs 1,000 crore in last four years. It's other investments include Oyo, Spinny, Purplle, Zetwerks, Vogo and TVF

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST

Furniture rental startup Furlenco has raised Rs 20 crore in a venture debt facility from BlackSoil Capital, the company reported in a press note January 21.


Founded in 2012 by Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Furlenco operates as a furniture subscription platform and has furnished over 1.5 lakh homes across eight major cities in India and has an AUM of more than Rs 200 crore.


Furlenco has raised close to $51 million in equity funding from investors like Lightbox Ventures, Crescent Ventures, Deepika Padukone and Burman Family Office and has also raised close to $45 million in debt funding from its strong high net worth individual and various financial institutions.


“We have a lot of exciting initiatives planned for this year that will unravel over the next six to nine months. We are delighted to have BlackSoil as our latest partner. BlackSoil has quickly emerged as a prominent venture debt player helping startups across the board in their growth journey,” said Ajith Karimpana, founder, Furlenco.

BlackSoil is a sector agnostic alternative credit platform and has deployed Rs 1,000 crore in last four years across more than 80 transactions. Blacksoil’s past deals include Oyo, Spinny, Purplle, Zetwerks, Vogo and TVF amongst others. Blacksoil also recently raised Rs 126 crore in the first close for its maiden secured credit fund.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #funding #Furlenco
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.