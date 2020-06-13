App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi announced the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 on Twitter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain of the Pakistan team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 as per a post on his Twitter account.

In a tweet on June 13, Afridi said: I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

Close

The swashbuckling all-rounder was popular among cricket enthusiasts for his powerful hitting before he announced his retirement in February 2017.

related news

Afridi has been a part of controversies in India for his comments on Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Pakistan #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.