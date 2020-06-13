Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi announced the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 on Twitter
Former Pakistan cricketer and captain of the Pakistan team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 as per a post on his Twitter account.In a tweet on June 13, Afridi said: I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah.
I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020
Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.
The swashbuckling all-rounder was popular among cricket enthusiasts for his powerful hitting before he announced his retirement in February 2017.
Afridi has been a part of controversies in India for his comments on Kashmir.(With inputs from PTI)