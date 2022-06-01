Former MPC member Mridul Saggar joins NCAER

Former monetary policy committee (MPC) member Mridul Saggar has joined the National Council of Applied Economic Research, or NCAER, in New Delhi, sources said.

NCAER is an independent economic think tank, which supports policymaking through research and data collection.

Before joining NCAER, Saggar also served as the executive director of the Reserve Bank of India. His term as an executive director and MPC member ended on April 30. He was in charge of the monetary policy department as well as the research cell at the RBI.

Saggar was a central banker for three decades, with experience in various fields related to macroeconomics, monetary policy, financial markets, international financial architecture and global financial regulatory reforms.

He was part of the MPC at an eventful but challenging time as India’s economy faced a once-in-a-century-pandemic brought by the coronavirus.

He has a doctoral degree from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai and has been a fellow at Princeton University in the US.

He has also represented India at various international bodies like the Bank for International Settlements, Financial Stability Board, International Monetary Fund, G20, BRICS and SAARC.​