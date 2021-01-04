Former Cognizant executive Rajeev Kumar Mehta appointed non-executive Chairman at Hexaware

Hexaware Technologies | Company reported profit at Rs 162.7 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 152.4 crore QoQ, revenue jumped to Rs 1,585.9 crore from Rs 1,569 crore QoQ. (Image: nexaware.com)

Atul Nishar, founder, Hexaware is stepping down from his current role as Chairman in Hexaware Technologies. Former Cognizant executive Rajeev Kumar Mehta has been appointed as the non-Executive Chairman of the firm.

While Nishar will continue as Chairman Emeritus, Mehta is elevated from his role as the current board member of the firm. The company was founded in 1990 and was acquired by Baring PE Asia in 2013.

This comes close to two months after the company delisted from the stock exchanges. The company was delisted from stock exchanges on November 9, 2020. Private Equity firm Baring PE Asia is a majority stakeholder in the company.

During his 22 year tenure from 1997 to 2019, Mehta served in various roles in Cognizant including Chief Operating Officer, Group CEO – IT Services and Group CEO – Industries and Markets, and finally as President. He was instrumental in the company’s growth to reach the $16 billion revenue.

“As Chairman of Hexaware, I await the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board and management team to continue to transform Hexaware, with its investments behind high quality technical talent and digital technologies focused on its strategy of ‘Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experience’,” Mehta said in a statement.

“We all look forward to benefitting from Rajeev’s vast experience and strategic leadership to guide Hexaware’s continued growth,” said R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies.