MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ford India MD, Director granted pre-arrest bail in cheating case

Libra Cars, a Ford dealer in New Delhi, had in November 2020 filed a case against the duo for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
(Image: Ford)

(Image: Ford)

A court in Delhi has granted anticipatory bail to Ford India Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra and Director David Allan Schock in connection with a fraud case filed by a dealer.

Allowing bail applications filed by Mehrotra and Schock, additional sessions judge Raj Rani directed that "in the event of (their) arrest, the applicant(s) be released on interim bail for a period of 30 days on furnishing of bail bonds in a sum of Rs 5 lakh", as reported by Hindustan Times.

Justice asked the applicants to join the investigation whenever asked by the investigating officer and not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

Libra Cars, a Ford dealer in New Delhi, had in November 2020 filed a case against the duo for cheating and criminal breach of trust on the grounds that Ford India had violated the terms of the agreement between the parties by appointing another dealer within a radius of 10 km from the complainant’s showroom.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared Mehrotra, contended that allegations made in FIR were purely civil in nature and the case was filed after a delay of over 18 months.

Close

Related stories

The dealership was terminated in March 2019, he said, as quoted in the report.

Appearing for Schock, advocate Rohit Kochhar argued that Ford India has "nothing to do with" the alleged offences as it is not the company that cheated Libra Cars, rather the dealer himself cheated the public at large as he did not follow the terms and conditions in the agreement of dealership.

Granting relief to the applicants, the court noted that the investigating officer has nowhere stated that custodial interrogation/arrest of Ford India MD and director is required.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #automobile #Business #Ford India
first published: Sep 7, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.