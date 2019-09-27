App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Festive sale | Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be cheaper by Rs 1 lakh

These latest price reductions are over and above the company's existing festive season promotional discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh on its various models

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki has announced a Rs 1 lakh reduction in the price of its popular model: Baleno RS. This comes after the first round of price cuts on select models announced by the company earlier this week.

"Maruti announced a Rs 5,000 price cut on select models including Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross on September 25. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 100,000," the carmaker said in a filing to the exchanges.

This, it attributed to the government's recent corporate tax reduction measure.

Close

The model now starts at Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). The auto major had positioned the Baleno RS as a 'high-performance' hatchback, powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 percent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

related news

These latest price reductions are over and above the company's existing festive season promotional discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh on its various models.

The management is hopeful that the proposed price reductions would boost customer sentiment ahead of the festive season. It expects the latest announcement to revive demand in the market, amid the ongoing slump that has hit the auto sector.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #auto sector #Baleno #Diwali festive season #festive offers #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.