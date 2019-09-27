Festive sale | Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be cheaper by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced a Rs 1 lakh reduction in the price of its popular model: Baleno RS. This comes after the first round of price cuts on select models announced by the company earlier this week.

"Maruti announced a Rs 5,000 price cut on select models including Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross on September 25. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 100,000," the carmaker said in a filing to the exchanges.

This, it attributed to the government's recent corporate tax reduction measure.

The model now starts at Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). The auto major had positioned the Baleno RS as a 'high-performance' hatchback, powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 percent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

These latest price reductions are over and above the company's existing festive season promotional discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh on its various models.