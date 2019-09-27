Festive sale | Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be cheaper by Rs 1 lakh

These latest price reductions are over and above the company's existing festive season promotional discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh on its various models
Maruti Suzuki has announced a Rs 1 lakh reduction in the price of its popular model: Baleno RS. This comes after the first round of price cuts on select models announced by the company earlier this week.
"Maruti announced a Rs 5,000 price cut on select models including Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross on September 25. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 100,000," the carmaker said in a filing to the exchanges.
This, it attributed to the government's recent corporate tax reduction measure.
The model now starts at Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). The auto major had positioned the Baleno RS as a 'high-performance' hatchback, powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 percent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.
These latest price reductions are over and above the company's existing festive season promotional discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh on its various models.The management is hopeful that the proposed price reductions would boost customer sentiment ahead of the festive season. It expects the latest announcement to revive demand in the market, amid the ongoing slump that has hit the auto sector.