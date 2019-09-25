Corporate tax cut impact: Maruti Suzuki slashes prices by up to Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has voluntarily slashed Rs 5,000 on select range of cars including Swift, Brezza and Baleno to pass on the benefit of corporate tax reduction to customers.

The Delhi-based car market leader said that new prices would be effective immediately.

Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross will see the cut.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range wherein consumer benefit offers including discounts to the tune of Rs 1.01 lakh are doled out.

“The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.