Corporate tax cut impact: Maruti Suzuki slashes prices by up to Rs 5,000

The Delhi-based car market leader said that new prices would be effective immediately
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has voluntarily slashed Rs 5,000 on select range of cars including Swift, Brezza and Baleno to pass on the benefit of corporate tax reduction to customers.
The Delhi-based car market leader said that new prices would be effective immediately.
Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross will see the cut.
This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range wherein consumer benefit offers including discounts to the tune of Rs 1.01 lakh are doled out.
“The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.As per the calculation made by Kotak Equities, Maruti Suzuki is benefiting from the corporate tax rate reduction announced by the government on September 20 to the tune of 440 basis point. The company will now pay 25.6 percent in corporate tax as against 28.3 percent in FY2019 and estimated tax of 30 percent in FY2020.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.