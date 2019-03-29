App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fairfax India-backed Catholic Syrian Bank to go public later this year

The company has infused about $1.6 billion in Indian assets since August 2015.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) is set to make its debut on the bourses this year. Backed by Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corp, the bank is prepping for a listing which could have a Rs 400 crore initial public offering (IPO), chief executive officer CVR Rajendran said.

Watsa acquired a 51 percent stake in the bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed a foreign entity to hold a majority stake in a local bank, for the first time. RBI had also told CSB that it should list its shares before September 30, 2019, according to a Bloomberg report.

Axis Capital has been roped in to oversee the listing. Rajendran said in an interview that he is seeking a direct listing, where all shares are tradable without going through an IPO route. The bank has approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an approval. In case Rajendran does not get a green light for this, he will go ahead with an IPO where new and existing shares would be on sale.

The listing isn't for more capital as the injection from Fairfax will provide sufficient funding for the coming two or three years, Rajendran said. "We don’t need capital. This is only for compliance," he said.

related news

Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd has investments around the world, with a special focus on India. The company has infused about $1.6 billion in Indian assets since August 2015, that range from chemical manufacturers to financial services.

CSB was founded in November 1920 and it commenced business in 1921. It is headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. With dominance in the southern region of India, CSB has 430 branches across India.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 10:29 am

tags #Business #Catholic Syrian Bank #India #IPO

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

Jignesh Mevani campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally as brokerages raise price targets

Production cuts, high inventory set to hurt March auto sales, says Mot ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for F ...

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for he ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.