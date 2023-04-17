English
    Exhicon Events Media Solutions listed on BSE SME platform

    April 17, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
    Exhicon

    Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd became the 432nd company to get listed on the BSE SME platform on April 17, 2023

    Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Monday announced the listing of Exhicon Events Media Solutions, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 432.

    Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd became the 432nd company to get listed on the BSE SME platform on April 17, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on April 5, the exchange said in a release.

    The firm provides products and services for the exhibition, conferences and events industry.

    BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

