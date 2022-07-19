English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exclusive: Bengaluru-based space-tech startup Astrogate Labs raising $4 million seed funding

    Astrogate Labs works in satellite communications and offers laser-enabled solutions designed to weather harsh conditions.

    Aihik Sur
    July 19, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Bengaluru-based space-tech startup Astrogate Labs is currently in the process of raising seed funding worth of $3.5-4 million.

    Earlier in 2020, it had raised a pre-seed funding of $750,000 in a round involving Anicut Angel Fund, SuprValue.vc and others.

    The startup works in satellite communications and offers laser-enabled solutions designed to weather harsh conditions.

    There are many players in space-tech working on satellite communications but Nitish Singh, co-founder and CEO of Astrogate Labs, says they are the only ones in the country to provide end-to-end solutions for satellite communications.

    Which means that if someone has a satellite in orbit for five to six years, and they want to access the data from satellites, Astrogate Labs will be providing flight terminals, ground stations, and other components which can be integrated with satellites.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Once the satellite is up in space, customers will pay us based on the data that they are downloading to our ground station,” he said.

    The upcoming fundraise will be invested in ground stations, flight terminals, and so on. Singh declined to comment on the valuation resulting from the funding exercise.

    “We are currently raising our next round of funding which will help us to establish commercial ground stations, space-to-space terminals – which we currently have in R&D. Our space-to-ground terminal has already been developed and has been qualified for space,” he said.

    This funding will also be useful for Astrogate Labs’ first space mission where it plans to onboard the space-to-ground terminal to a nanosatellite.

    For the ground station, Singh said that they have collaborations in Australia as part of which they are planning to deploy their first optical ground station. “So, based on the fundraising, we will be able to roll out our service by the end of next year,” he added.

     
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Astrogate Labs #Space Tech
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 09:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.