    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Emami Limited restructures its board, appoints RS Goenka as Non-Executive Chairman

    The firm also re-designated Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    The Emami family

    Emami Limited on February 4 restructured its board and appointed RS Goenka as Non-Executive Chairman, it said in a press statement. The board also re-designated R S Agarwal as Chairman Emeritus, effective from April 1, 2022.

    Apart from this, the board also re-designated Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director respectively.

    ALSO READ: Emami Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 518.52 crore, up 65.32% Y-o-Y 

    The decisions were taken at the board meeting, held on February 3, following the founders -- RS Agarwal and RS Goenka -- expressed their desire to step down from their current executive positions while continuing on the Board. Both the founders will not accept any emoluments from the firm for taking up their new positions.

    Among other decisions, the board accepted acceded to Sushil K Goenka’s desire to step down from his current position as the Managing Director of Emami Ltd and re-appointed him as a Whole-Time Director of the firm, effective April 1, 2022.

    “We are happy to announce the re-designation of Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director respectively. They have been in the forefront of running & growing the organisation for over two decades and their ascension today is the formal recognition of their contribution by our esteemed Board," Emami founders R S Agarwal and R S Goenka said.

    "Emami Ltd has been the fruit of our love and passion of creating an indigenous organisation with a difference. It has been our privilege serving the company and we are grateful to our Board for their continued guidance, our team members for their zeal and passion for Emami and helping build and grow the company that we all can be proud of. We also wish to thank all our stakeholders including customers, business partners, investors, shareholders and the community at large for their unstinted support and partnership over the years. It is only with such support and the strong trust & bond enjoyed between our two families that we could make the foundation of the company strong. We are confident that our next generation leaders would uphold the legacy and values of Emami going forward. We wish them the very best for the future,” they added further.
    Tags: #Emami Limited #Harsha V Agarwal #Mohan Goenka #RS Goenka
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 03:35 pm
