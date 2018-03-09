Elon Musk trolls Amazon Alexa after users report unexplained laughing sounds from its speakers

After a number of users complained that Amazon’s home assistance device Alexa was chuckling on its own at random occasions, the company has deployed an update which would make it less susceptible to laugh.

The Seattle-headquartered company on Wednesday confirmed the unusual error which made Alexa to hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh” in rare circumstances. The phrase would prompt the device to chuckle.

The engineers at Amazon, by the end of the day, deployed the software update which would fix the creepy laughs. “We are changing that phrase to be ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance ‘Alexa, laugh,’” Bloomberg quoted a spokeswoman.

She informed that the company is also changing the response of the device to “Sure, I can laugh,” followed by laughter from simply a laugh.

Every time Alexa laughs, an angel dies, so thank goodness …

Musk, replying to a news report about the impending fix, said, “Every time Alexa laughs, an angel dies, so thank goodness….”

Amazon Alexa is apparently creepily laughing at random times. Which is basically the exact opposite of what the AI industry needed in a news cycle right now.

The CEO of cloud services provider Box, Aaron Levie, said, “Amazon Alexa is apparently creepily laughing at random times. Which is basically the exact opposite of what the AI industry needed in a news cycle right now.”

Few users on Twitter also wondered if the laugh is similar to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos or different!