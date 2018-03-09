App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk trolls Amazon Alexa after users report unexplained laughing sounds from its speakers

Musk, replying to a news report about the impending fix, said: Every time Alexa laughs, an angel dies, so thank goodness….

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a number of users complained that Amazon’s home assistance device Alexa was chuckling on its own at random occasions, the company has deployed an update which would make it less susceptible to laugh.

The Seattle-headquartered company on Wednesday confirmed the unusual error which made Alexa to hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh” in rare circumstances. The phrase would prompt the device to chuckle.

The engineers at Amazon, by the end of the day, deployed the software update which would fix the creepy laughs. “We are changing that phrase to be ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance ‘Alexa, laugh,’” Bloomberg quoted a spokeswoman.

She informed that the company is also changing the response of the device to “Sure, I can laugh,” followed by laughter from simply a laugh.

While the fix came, bigwigs of the tech industry, including SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took a dig at it.

Musk, replying to a news report about the impending fix, said, “Every time Alexa laughs, an angel dies, so thank goodness….”

Dorsey also apparently had a laugh at it as he tweeted two pictures mocking the error and the fix.

The CEO of cloud services provider Box, Aaron Levie, said, “Amazon Alexa is apparently creepily laughing at random times. Which is basically the exact opposite of what the AI industry needed in a news cycle right now.”

Few users on Twitter also wondered if the laugh is similar to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos or different!

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC