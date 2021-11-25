MARKET NEWS

ED glare on Preeti Chandra for hiding details of cash deals, company associations: Report

Sources said the wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra hid details such as transfer of funds into her personal accounts and her directorship with a number of companies.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
Unitech's Sanjay Chandra (Image Source: Reuters)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Preeti Chandra, wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, kept the details of a number of company associations and financial transactions secret, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.


The activities in question include hiding details of her directorship with a number of companies, purchase of houses and a car, and transfer of funds into her personal accounts, the report said.


The ED has told a local court that she didn’t disclose the details of business activities of nine companies or their directors, their board meetings and decisions or financial transactions.


Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.


The ED had earlier this year questioned Preeti about her financial transactions and association with the companies. She had claimed to be associated with only four companies, but an investigation revealed that she was director or proprietor of nine other firms, the report said.


These nine companies were Boddhisattva Estates, FNM Property Services, Mayfair Capital, Mayfair Investment, Oxygen Clothing, Preeti Chandra Art Development Foundation, Tulip Investments and Unitech Chandra Foundation.


Sources also said the probe found that Preeti served as the CEO of Ikon Clothing Inc, a US-based entity, which was also hidden from the ED. It said the company was incorporated by Sanjay in 1996.

The agency has arrested Preeti for links to alleged money laundering related to Unitech in October 2021.

Tags: #Business #Enforcement Directorate #India #money laundering #Preeti Chandra #Sanjay Chandra #Unitech
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:17 pm

