ED files first chargesheet in Cox and Kings money laundering case

The travel company fell under the ED’s scanner after the agency detected alleged irregularities in the grant of loans worth Rs 3,642 crore to it by Yes Bank, which are still outstanding.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the first chargesheet in the Cox and Kings money laundering case. The investigating agency has named the former chief financial officer and auditor of the travel firm in the chargesheet filed on December 2.

Last week, Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, former promoter of Cox and Kings Limited, was arrested by the ED, as part of its money-laundering probe against Yes Bank’s founder Rana Kapoor. The company's chief finance officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain are also in ED custody. The debt-ridden travel firm is one of the defaulters of Yes Bank.

Today, the special court has sent Kerkar to judicial custody.

"During the investigation, it was found that Yes Bank had total outstanding of Rs 3642 crore to Cox and Kings group of companies," a source told Moneycontrol.

