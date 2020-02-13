App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED busts little-known Mumbai-based firm behind Rs 700-crore forex scam

Capstone sold large amounts of forex but produced fake KYC documents.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has busted a Rs 700-crore foreign exchange scam perpetrated by a little-known firm in an operation that has also brought into focus reputed companies such as CG Power and Edelweiss among others.

Sources said that the ED registered a case against Capstone Forex, based out of the extended Mumbai suburb Mira Road, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Capstone, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-registered full-fledged money changer (FFMC), came under the ED’s lens following a sharp rise in its revenues, from Rs 5.97 crore in FY15 to Rs 314.4 crore in FY18.

Close

“After the ED sought details of its transactions, Capstone submitted proofs of documents – copies of passport and air tickets – supposedly belonging to customers who brought forex from it. But these documents proved to be fake prompting the ED to look deeper,” the source said.

related news

The agency then unearthed a series of transactions as part of which several shell companies had deposited large amounts of money with Capstone.

Some of these companies had also dealt with reputed companies such as CG Power Solutions, Indianapolis Hospitality (owned by industrialist Jay Mehta, husband of actress Juhi Chawla), Consultshah Financial Services (whose director was also a non-executive independent director of the Edelweiss Group), Eros International Media, Jain Energy (Jain Irrigation Group), Navkar Builders, NextGen Films, Swatantryaveer VD Savarkar Multistate Cooperative Credit Society etc.

“In order to identify and track the said shell companies and to examine business transactions between them, Capstone Forex and companies like CG Power and Edelweiss, an investigation was also initiated,” an official said. “These companies also could not give any proper justification for the funds transferred to such shell companies”.

Officials suspect that the scam could be much bigger and the role of many more such companies could come to light as when the investigation proceeds.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Capstone Forex #CG Power #Edelweiss #Enforcement Directorate

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.