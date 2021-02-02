MARKET NEWS

February 02, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | FM Sitharaman delivers Budget "like never before" in COVID-19 economy

Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2021 and revised the expenditure target for FY 2021 at Rs 34.50 lakh crore. She allocated Rs Rs 2,23,846 crore for health, Rs 1.18 lakh crore for road infra, Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways, Outlay over Rs 3 lakh crore for power and set the divestment target for FY22 at Rs 1.75 lakh crore, among other things.


Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22 on February 01. She used a tablet computer to deliver the paperless Budget address. This Budget assumes great significance as it comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to massive economic disrupti
on in India and around the world. While the country has witnessed strong economic recovery since lockdown restrictions were eased, there’s still a long way to go. All eyes were on this Budget, with hopes that it will help revitalise the economy. FM Sitharaman said that the Budget preparation was undertaken under circumstances "like never before" and that the Centre is fully prepared to support and facilitate economic growth. The finance minister proposed income tax filing exemption for those over 75 years of age who have only pension and interest income. She also said that reopening of tax assessment will happen only for three years, against the earlier limit of six years.

Most of the corporate CEO have applauded the Union Budget, stating the new vision will help India recover from the economic losses that were caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a roundup of other key Budget announcements:
> FY22 capital expenditure target at Rs 5.54 lakh crore vs. FY21's Rs 4.39 lakh crore
> FY22 fiscal deficit pegged at 6.8 percent of GDP; FY21 fiscal deficit pegged at 9.5 percent of GDP
> Government to launch new securities market code
> FDI in insurance to be increased to 74 percent
> FY22 divestment target set at Rs 1.75 lakh crore

> Allocation of Rs 35,000 crore as additional funds for COVID-19 vaccines

Key announcements: Direct taxes
> Exemption from filing tax returns for senior citizens over 75 years of age and having only pension and interest income; tax to be deducted by paying bank> Time limit for re-opening cases
  February 02, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE | Government takes the Budget route to give SEBI more teeth
    For the top honchos of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), listening to the Union Budget is not only about knowing the government’s thinking on important policies related to the various aspects of the economy like finance, health, infrastructure, and agriculture among other things but also about the capital market regulator’s own jurisdiction, powers, and new initiatives.
    The government seems to have taken a special liking for the Mumbai-based watchdog to ensure that there is at least one major announcement in the Budget related to the regulator that monitors key sections of the capital market like equities, commodities, and currencies, along with a vast number of mutual funds and foreign investors.
    On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her policies for ‘Financial Capital’ with a big-bang announcement related to SEBI. Many significant regulations, including the SEBI Act, would be consolidated with other important laws to create a common single Code. Read more here

  February 02, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE | What the vehicle scrappage policy means for private car owners, explained
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget 2021 speech that the government intends to go ahead with a “Vehicle Scrappage Policy”. The policy has been in discussion for some time now, and while further details are awaited, it’s been made clear that the government intends to test-drive the policy by making it a voluntary endeavour before making it mandatory. So what does this policy entail? Read here for full

  February 02, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE | Budget positions India towards its target of USD 5 trillion economy: USISPF
    Applauding the annual budgetary presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) described it on Monday as bold and visionary, which would launch India's economy into a growth trajectory.
    "We applaud India's budget. It is bold and visionary, launching the economy into a growth trajectory. The budget positions India towards its target of a USD 5 trillion economy," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.
    The Union Budget 2021-22 has taken into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, reflecting a robust growth plan for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, he added.
    Increased government spending in critical areas of the economy such as agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education and defence was much needed, Aghi said.
    "We believe that these measures along with an ambitious plan for the divestment of public sector undertakings, further opening of sectors like insurance and establishing an institutional framework for the corporate bond market will provide much-needed capital to the economy," he said.
    "The Indian government's commitment to growth is also reflected in the milestones and timelines that it has set forth," Aghi said, adding that the USISPF is confident that the global investment community will embrace the expansion of India's economy over the next 12-24 months.
    The new Development Finance Institution will facilitate foreign investment in infrastructure, while the consolidation of the Securities Market Code will make the investment climate more welcoming to foreign capital, he said.
    "Multiple measures to simplify India's tax code and dispute resolution are concrete steps to bring further predictability in the country's tax environment and improving its business environment," Aghi said. (PTI)

  February 02, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE | Thrust on infra will boost growth, generate jobs: US chamber of commerce on India's budget
    A Boston-based India-centric chamber of commerce on Monday said the increase in healthcare outlay in the latest annual budget will lead India towards a healthier country and the thrust on infrastructure will boost growth and generate jobs.
    "Overall, these announcements are rightly directed to support the healthcare sector not only in terms of expenditure but also to support research and development. The increase in the healthcare outlay will lead India towards a healthier India. A healthier workforce will lead to higher productivity, which will drive GDP growth," Karun Rishi, president of the USA India Chamber of Commerce, said.
    The finance minister has done a remarkable job in presenting a growth-focussed budget during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic-hit circumstances, he said, adding that the budget is transparent and has rationalised the off-balance-sheet borrowings and headlined fiscal deficit numbers.
    Fiscal deficit is projected to be high, but these are extraordinary times. India has been fiscally prudent compared to other countries at a time of unprecedented economic pressure due to COVID-19. The government has stated a glide path of reducing the fiscal deficit over five years. The deficit comes down to four per cent by 2026. Growth has to be aggressively pursued. Sluggish growth can leave open the danger of high debt to GDP ratio, Rishi said.
    "The bold-thinking announcement of an asset reconstruction company that will assume all the stressed assets of banks and sell them to alternative investment funds can help capitalise PSU banks. The thrust on infrastructure will boost growth and generate much-needed employment," he said in response to a question. (PTI)

  February 02, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

  February 02, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Union Budget 2021. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, analysis and expert comments on the same.

