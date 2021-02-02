Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | FM Sitharaman delivers Budget "like never before" in COVID-19 economy

Budget 2021 LIVE | Government takes the Budget route to give SEBI more teeth
For the top honchos of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), listening to the Union Budget is not only about knowing the government’s thinking on important policies related to the various aspects of the economy like finance, health, infrastructure, and agriculture among other things but also about the capital market regulator’s own jurisdiction, powers, and new initiatives.
The government seems to have taken a special liking for the Mumbai-based watchdog to ensure that there is at least one major announcement in the Budget related to the regulator that monitors key sections of the capital market like equities, commodities, and currencies, along with a vast number of mutual funds and foreign investors.
On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her policies for ‘Financial Capital’ with a big-bang announcement related to SEBI. Many significant regulations, including the SEBI Act, would be consolidated with other important laws to create a common single Code. Read more here
