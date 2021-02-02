Budget 2021 | Experts disappointed over drop in allocation for education

Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)

Education is regarded as a key factor for a country's development, yet the allocation for the sector witnessed a massive slump in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Union Budget 2021, the Department of School Education and Literacy has been allocated Rs 54,874 crore for 2021-22 against Rs 59,845 crore in the previous budget. The Department of Higher Education is allotted Rs 38,350 against Rs 39,467 in the previous year.

The total outlay for education is pegged at Rs 93,224 crore for 2021-22 which is 6.13 percent lower than the Rs 99,312 crore allocated in the previous budget.

The government has therefore slashed Rs 6,088 crore from the education sector's budgetary allocation. The cut in education spending, however, comes in the year the government begins to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

The allocation for education was announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Protiva Kundu, Researcher, Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability, said: “Given the fiscal situation of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was expected that the government would atleast retain its previous allocation towards education or would bring an incremental allocation to it. The budgetary cut was unexpected because the children and overall education have been severely impacted," she said.

Kundu observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought about a digital divide in the education sector.

“The National Education Policy is a comprehensive policy which requires a good amount of allocation. The government could have made some announcement there to start its implementation in a phased manner,” she noted.

“Putting more money into Kendriya Vidyalayas will impact only a few students. The government should have instead allocated more towards other government schools where 65 percent of India’s students study," Kundu argued.

As per the Budget documents released on February 2, there has been a hike in allocation to Kendriya Vidyalaya from Rs 6,438 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 6,800 crore this year.

"The challenge now is to retain and bring students to school," she concluded.

Further, some of the education schemes also saw major cuts in allocation. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan's allocation was revised down to Rs 27,957 crore for 2021-22 from Rs 38,750 crore allotted in the previous Union Budget.

The National Education Mission has been allocated Rs 34,300 crore in Budget 2021-22 from Rs 39,161 crore allotted for 2020-21.

"Because of the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare was naturally a bigger agenda in the Budget. Given the situation right now, significant allocation to education was unlikely, yet a cut in the budget for education was unexpected," said Aman Mittal, Additional Director, Lovely Professional University.

"I am optimistic that a relook into the allocation for education will be done in the budget session of the Parliament," remarked Mittal.

Pointing out that major budgetary allocation is imperative to implement the National Education Policy, Mittal expressed hope that "the government will compensate for the shortfall in the coming years".

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman announced setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments and proposal for 750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas.

Announcing the outlay for the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Sitharaman said: “We have revamped the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for the welfare of scheduled castes. I have also enhanced the central assistance in this regard. We are allotting Rs 35,219 crore for 6 years till 2025-2026, to benefit 4 crores SC students.”