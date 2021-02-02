Budget 2021: Labour ministry outlay marginally lower even as jobs creation stays in focus

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The Union Budget of 2021-22 had employment creation written all over it.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech on February 1 announced a slew of measures all aimed at spurring the job creation in the country ranging from the creation of 7 textile parks to the proposal of setting up of a seaweed park in Tamil Nadu to the announcement of Rs.18,000 crore scheme for increased transport in urban areas.

The government proposed to set up 7 textile parks in 3 years. Finance Minister also noted that the textiles sector generates employment and contributes significantly to the economy.

Finance Minister also announced an increased capital expenditure f Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years through the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

"This initiative will help bring scale and size in key sectors, create and nurture global champions and provide jobs to our youth," she said.

"We will work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through the expansion of the metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service. A new scheme will be launched at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore to support augmentation of public bus transport services. The scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide a fillip to economic growth and create employment opportunities for our youth" she said.

Separately, the government also proposed to set up a data portal to collect information on gig, building and construction workers, among others, to formulate welfare schemes for migrant workers, Sitharaman said.

The move is expected to benefit the unorganised workers in the country. As per an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report published earlier this year, there are currently 400 million unorganised workers in India

Further, she also proposed that social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers and minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers, and all will all be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

"Women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in the night-shifts with adequate protection. At the same time, the compliance burden on employers will be reduced with a single registration and licensing, and online returns," she added.

However, despite the emphasis on employment creation, the outlay for the Ministry of Labour and Employment for 2021-22 has been trimmed, with allocation at Rs 13,306 crore, slightly lower than Rs 13,720 crore in the revised budget of 2020-21.