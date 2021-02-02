How is the proposed 'Bad Bank' different from existing ARC?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech on February 1 announced an entity in the form of an asset reconstruction company/asset management company or more commonly called as a ‘Bad Bank’ to help the banking system get rid of the existing stock of problematic loans. The bad bank will absorb the existing stock of non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banks and will attempt resolution through a professional approach.

The hope is that a government-supported bad bank could give crisis-ridden Indian lenders breathing space in the fight against NPAs.

Let’s examine how:

The concept of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) has been around for many years in India. As the name suggests, ARCs are in the business of acquiring assets and attempts to reconstruct these assets over a period of time to find potential buyers.

Among the different entities operating in India in the asset reconstruction space, the oldest is Asset Reconstruction Company India (Arcil). In fact, Arcil is also owned by a clutch of financial institutions including State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank (ICICI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Avenue India Resurgence Pte.

Arcil is also an associate member of Indian Banks' Association (IBA), an industry lobby of Indian lenders. According to its website, Arcil has resolved NPAs worth over Rs 78,000 crore acquired from Indian banks and Financial Institutions.

Indian banks are sitting on Gross NPAs of nearly 8 percent. A substantial chunk of large NPAs on the books of Indian banks are unresolved for several years. The FM’s announcement came at a time when banks are likely to witness a surge of NPAs in the wake of COVID-19. The RBI has projected the GNPAs to grow to close to 15 percent by September this year in a worst-case scenario. Going by the available information so far, the proposed bad bank too will be an entity owned by different banks and government will not fund the project or take ownership in the entity.

How is the bad bank different from, say Arcil? How can it operate differently?

One, Unlike Arcil, which is essentially a private company, the proposed bad bank will have a public sector character since the idea is mooted by the government and majority ownership is likely to rest with state-owned banks. This is very important, say experts. Many PSBs have in the past shied away from transferring NPAs to private ARCs fearing investigations in the later stages. Being a ‘sarkari’ ARC, the bad bank will likely see more participation from PSBs, said senior PSB bankers. “They (PSBs) will feel safe to do business with this company,” said one banker on condition of anonymity.

Two, at this point, individual banks have to sell their stressed assets to ARCs and this process gets stuck because ARCs typically seek a steep discount on loans. The valuation comes as a hurdle. With the proposed bad bank being set up, the valuation issue is unlikely to come up since this is a government initiative.

Three, smaller ARCs do not have the ability to do cash deals with respect to big accounts. Hence, banks are often stuck with these accounts or are forced to move to NCLT court where the chances of resolution are relatively less and the process is time-consuming. As against this, the government-backed ARC will have deep pockets to buy out big accounts and thus free up banks from carrying these accounts on their books.

Four, even for existing ARCs, the bad bank is unlikely to be bad news. Once the industry bad loans are aggregated in one entity, the existing ARCs can negotiate deals with that bad bank. Currently, with respect to consortium loans, ARCs will have to wait for approval from multiple lenders before a deal is concluded. This causes unnecessary delays and cost overruns.

Five, being a government initiative, the RBI is likely to extend certain rule relaxations—according to industry sources—when the new bad bank comes into operation. These relaxations will be likely related to the provisioning norms for banks on assets sold to an ARC and with respect to the requirement of 15 percent capital payment.

In all likelihood, the transactions between the PSBs and bad bank will be done a lower cost as the net value of assets are much lower now as banks have done significant provisions on these accounts. These forbearances are likely to give a leg up to the bad bank.