Union Budget 2021 | Will approach market for additional Rs 80,000 crore, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22.

This is the first time that hard copies of the Budget documents were not printed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman said this Budget was prepared "under circumstances like never before".

Here are the major announcements made so far:

> PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched, outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

> A voluntary vehicle scrappage policy, where passenger vehicles will undergo fitness tests after 20 years, and commercial vehicles after 15 years. The move will bring relief to the automotive sector.

> A professionally managed development financial institution (DFI) will be introduced.

> Public sector banks (PSB) to receive fresh capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore.

> Rs 35,000 crore to be allocated in FY22 for further funds for vaccines against COVID-19.

> For senior citizens who are 75 years and above, and have only pension and interest income.

> Foreign direct investment (FDI) limit will be raised to 74 percent from 49 percent.

> Fiscal deficit has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) IN FY21, and 6.8 percent in FY22. Sitharaman said the government will approach the market for additional Rs 80,000 crore.

> The upcoming Census will be the first one to be conducted digitally, for which Rs 3,758 crore has been allocated.

