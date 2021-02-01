Budget 2021: Allocation for health and wellbeing up 137%; here’s a breakdown

Amidst the pandemic, budgetary allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2021 was expected to see a rise. The allocation for the health and wellbeing sector has registered a 137 percent increase from Rs 94,452 crore in the budget estimate (BE) of 2020-21 to Rs 2,23846 crore in BE 2021-22.

The budget proposal rests on six pillars, one of which is health and wellbeing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised in her speech.

Allocations for the coming FY increased by 160 percent against the actual expenditure of Rs 86,259 crore during 2019-20.

India’s health expenditure as a percentage of GDP had increased to 1.8 percent in BE 2020-21, compared to 1.5 percent in Revised Estimate 2019-20 and 1.2 percent in 2014-15.

To further strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine, with additional funds to be released if required. The finance minister also announced the rollout of Pneumococcal Vaccine that will help avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually.

The government also announced PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crore over six years. “This will develop capacities of primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems, strengthen existing national institutions, and create new institutions, to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases,” the finance minister said.

The government also plans to strengthen and intensify nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts with the launch of Mission Poshan 2.0 by merging the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyan.

"Common men and women will be benefitted by stress on health, swachchta, nutrition, clean water and equality of opportunities," PM Modi said while highlighting the impact of the initiatives on various segments of the society.

Also, under the universal water supply, the Centre announced Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) which will supply water to all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities.