MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Union Budget 2021: Amid farmer protests, agriculture, rural India get top priority

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised the farm credit target for the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, in an effort to raise the farmer income.

Shine Jacob
February 01, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Agriculture

Agriculture

At a time when the government is facing flak from farmer organisations over the new farm bills, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took an extra effort to reach out to them, moving in line with the government’s target of doubling the farmer income by 2022-23.

The government has raised the farm credit target for the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, in an effort to raise the farmer income. For the financial year 2020-21, farmer credit target was kept at Rs 15 lakh crore.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage

The finance minister has increased the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund from Rs 30,000 crore to `40,000 crore. The allocation to Micro Irrigation Fund created under NABARD was also augmented by another Rs 5,000 crore.

The Budget has given an additional focus on the rural economy. During the current financial year, allocation to flagship rural scheme like MGNREGA was seen down during the current financial year. During the Narendra Modi regime starting from 2014-20, the expenditure under MGNREGA was seen at Rs 2.95 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 1.91 lakh crore between 2008 to 2014.

Close

Related stories

The sops for agriculture sector has come when thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting in Delhi since November 26, seeking a repeal of three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020. Farmer groups were also demanding ensuring of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Shine Jacob
TAGS: #agriculture #Budget 2021 #MGNREGA #PM-KISAN #Rural Development
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.