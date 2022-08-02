English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Supply disruptions from Gazprom may be 'short-term', GAIL will manage by rationing: Sources 

    Shares of GAIL declined almost 4 percent on BSE on news of supply disruption from Gazprom

    Rachita Prasad
    August 02, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    GAIL is not keen to buy more gas from the spot market to make up for the deficit from the disruption from Gazprom.

    GAIL is not keen to buy more gas from the spot market to make up for the deficit from the disruption from Gazprom.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    GAIL (India) Ltd is rationing gas supplies to certain sectors to ensure that supplies to essential sectors are not disrupted after Gazprom PJSC invoked force majeure on its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with the company, officials from the state-run gas distribution company said.

    GAIL did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query on the matter. But company officials, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that it is rationing supplies to certain customers in the urea and fertilisers sector, and industrial consumers.   

    “Our understanding is that it is a short-term problem and it may get resolved by the end of this month,” a senior official from GAIL said. 

    Officials also said that GAIL is not keen to buy more gas from the spot market to make up for the deficit from the disruption from Gazprom, given the elevated prices in the spot market. For instance, GAIL was sourcing LNG under the long-term pact from Gazprom at around $14 per mmbtu, while it may have to pay around $40 for the same in the spot market, industry players said.   

    “Getting alternate cargo is not very easy right now as there is a huge demand from Europe. GAIL will be cautious about sourcing expensive gas because there may not be enough takers for expensive gas among the end consumers,” a source in the know said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Shares of GAIL declined almost 4 percent on the news to Rs 141.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

    Reuters reported on July 19 that Gazprom Singapore had failed to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to GAIL and had said it may not be able to meet supplies under their long-term deal.  

    In an interview with Moneycontrol in May, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain said that the company had witnessed some challenges in supply from Gazprom’s German subsidiary. But industry sources said that the situation worsened in the last few weeks as Gazprom started diverting some cargo from Singapore to Europe to fetch better prices. 
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Tags: #GAIL India #gas #Gazprom
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 04:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.