    Shift to exemption-free tax regime won't hurt India's savings: Revenue Secretary

    The revenue secretary has looked to allay fears that the new, voluntary income tax regime - which has been given a decisive push by the Budget for 2023-24 - could hurt the level of savings in the country

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 03, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

    A shift to the new, voluntary income tax regime will not lead to lower savings in the country, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.

    "The savings through tax exemptions is actually a very small portion of the total savings of our country, which is about Rs 25 lakh crore for households, of which savings through tax (saving) instruments are only Rs 4 lakh crore," Malhotra said on February 3 at a post-Budget industry interaction.

    Given the absence of exemptions and deductions from the new system introduced three years ago, there has been a reluctance to shift to it. However, the 2023 Union Budget presented on February 1 has tried to make it more attractive in several ways, including lower tax rates and greater simplicity.

    The government hopes that the incentives provided in Budget 2023 will see a majority of individuals shift to the new tax system, which has also been made the default one.