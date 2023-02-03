English
    Decoded: The new income-tax regime after Budget 2023 proposals

    Salaried individuals can switch between the two tax regimes every year after estimating their tax liability. But businesspersons and professionals can switch to the old regime and back once.

    Preeti Kulkarni
    February 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Budget 2023 new tax regime proposals: Work out the math to make the right choice

    Budget 2023 was no ordinary budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a host of announcements affecting personal income tax for individuals.

    The measures impact all income tax slabs under the new tax regime. Individuals will now have to fish out their calculators and spend time with their chartered accountants to ascertain which tax regime minimises their tax outgo.

    Also read: New slabs, more rebate — 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

    Moneycontrol decodes the February 1 announcements to help you decide.