English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Highest surcharge rate on income tax goes down: Will HNIs benefit?

    The Budget 2023 proposes to reduce surcharge rate for an income above Rs 5 crore from 37 percent to 25 percent under the new tax regime

    Ashwini Kumar Sharma
    February 02, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    The government in this Budget has continued with its expenditure towards capex, which from a longer-term perspective is very important.

    The government in this Budget has continued with its expenditure towards capex, which from a longer-term perspective is very important.

    Four years after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the surcharge for the super-rich in her first budget in 2019, she reduced the peak rate of 42.74 percent by almost 4 percent in her Budget speech on February 1.

    The minister proposes to reduce the surcharge from 37 percent to 25 percent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore a year, bringing down the highest tax rate from 42.74 percent to 39 percent.

    What is the surcharge?

    A surcharge is an additional tax over and above the basic tax paid by those earning higher incomes. Every taxpayer has to pay a surcharge on income if it exceeds a certain level, subject to marginal relief. The marginal relief is the difference between the excess tax payable (including the surcharge and cess) and the amount exceeding the threshold.