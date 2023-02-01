 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What may have forced the government to make new tax regime the default

Khyati Dharamsi
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

System-driven tax returns at higher slabs due to ignorance of new tax regime is likely behind the move

The gradual move towards a new, simplified tax system has been on the horizon of the government since the new tax regime was first introduced under the Union Budget 2020. After all the new tax regime is about low deductions and lower taxes. Yet, a complete tilt was still hanging.

On Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally announced the government’s seriousness in marking this shift. The FM said the government proposes to make the new tax regime as the default setting for all income tax returns from April 1, 2023.

What forced the government’s hand?

The answer may lie in a series of specific complaints by taxpayers.