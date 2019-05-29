App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI extends relaxed norms for NBFC loan securitisation till December 31

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been permitted to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI May 29 extended minimum holding period requirement for NBFCs to raise funds via loan securitisation to help the sector overcome liquidity shortage.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been permitted to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books.

Earlier, they were supposed to hold it for at least a year.

As per the earlier notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India in Novermber, the dispensation was valid till May, 2019.

related news

On a review, it has been decided to extend the dispensation provided therein till December 31, 2019, RBI said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

The relaxation in minimum holding period (MHP) criteria will primarily benefit housing finance companies and NBFCs, offering mortgage loans where the tenure is typically more than five years.

Accordingly, these entities can raise more funds through the securitisation route, which will provide them with additional liquidity.

NBFCs and HFCs are facing a crisis of confidence following the default by IL&FS in late-August, which led to its takeover by the government. This, in turn, led to a liquidity crunch for the sector.

The move to extend the dispensation should be seen in the context of the RBI not willing to open a separate liquidity window for NBFCs, so that they can overcome liquidity mismatches, and apparent reluctance of banks to extend partial credit enhancement facility to NBFCs for raising funds via bonds, an analyst said.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.