Q2 GDP: Indian economy grew 8.4% in July-September quarter

In the previous quarter, the Indian economy had grown at a record pace of 20.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew at 8.4 percent, official data released on November 30 showed.

The numbers mark a significant increase as compared to the COVID-19-hit second quarter of last fiscal year, when the GDP had declined by 7.4 percent.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4 percent as compared to 7.4 percent contraction in Q2 2020-21," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

In the previous quarter of FY22, the Indian economy had grown at a record pace of 20.1 percent.

The gross value added (GVA) in Q2 has grown by 8.5 percent, as compared to a decline of 7.3 percent in the same quarter last year. In Q1 of FY22, the GVA had sharply surged by 18.8 percent.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) in the July-September quarter rose by 8.61 percent on year in Q2, but down from a rise of 19.35 percent on year in Q1.

The GDP numbers for the second quarter were in-line with the most projections by leading brokerages and financial institutions.

For instance, India Ratings had projected the economy to grow 8.3 percent in Q2 and close the year with 9.4 percent in FY22. The agency had attributed the higher growth to the nine consecutive quarters of over three percent agriculture growth, which had brightened consumer spending.

A report prepared by the economists at private lender HDFC Bank had estimated the September quarter growth at 7.3 percent when looked at from a GVA basis. The gap between GDP and GVA is likely to be driven by higher tax revenue collection and lower subsidy pay-outs in this quarter, said the report released on November 24.

Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs on November 23 estimated India's GDP growth at 9.1 percent in 2022. After India's economy contracted by a sharp 7 percent in 2020, Goldman Sachs pegged the economy to grow at 8 percent in 2021 and 9.1 percent in 2022.
Tags: #Economy #GDP #GDP growth #Gross Domestic Product (GDP) #Indian economy
first published: Nov 30, 2021 05:33 pm

