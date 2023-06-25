PM Modi's visit to US historic; redefined India-US ties: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, Sitharaman pointed out to the media various highlights of Prime Minister's visit to the US

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress was a significant event and his visit saw both India and the US redefine their partnership and established steps that would result in "greater realisation of national goals."

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, Sitharaman pointed out to the media various highlights of Prime Minister's visit to the US, agreements and MoUs which were signed during the course of the visit ranging from defense production, employment, technology transfer, etc.

She said, “It was a bipartisan invitation which was extended to the Prime Minister to address the joint house (of the US Congress) and it was a very significant event," adding that for the second time for a PM to be called to address a joint session of the US Congress was a "matter of pride for all of us in India."

Terming the Prime Minister’s three-day state visit to US as historic, the Minister said, “I am extremely happy that it was a visit where both India and the US redefined their partnership and established steps which would result in greater realisation of our national goals.” She said that around 135 nationalities gathered at the UN Headquarters lawns to perform yoga along with Prime Minister Modi during his US visit.

Further, on boosting India-US ties in lines of defence, Sitharaman pointed out to the agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for joint production of F414 engines.

“These engines will be used for Tejas aircrafts of HAL - a company about which Indian opposition often sheds ‘crocodile tears’,” the FM said. India is funding the establishment of a Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston, she highlighted.

Apart from listing various agreements signed between India and the US in several fields of work, including defence and technology, the finance minister also said that the rapid investment in semiconductor and other technologies is benefitting the people of India.

“As per NASSCOM, if 100 Global Centres are being established globally for the purpose of data protection & related matters, 50 are already close to completion in India. The remaining 50 too have majorly Indians working in them. It's testament to our increasing leadership in this sphere,” she added.

On the PM’s Egypt visit, she said: “During his ongoing visit to Egypt, Modi has been conferred with ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour. Prime Minister has received 13 international awards till date. It is a matter of pride for the country.”

PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The Prime Minister started his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the US from June 21-24.