App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSSO report casts fresh doubts on growth figures

A study conducted by the National Sample Survey Office for a period of 12 months in 2017 concluded that a third of the firms in the MCA-21 database used to calculate GDP were dodgy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Raising fresh doubts over buoyant GDP figures reported under the Modi government, Mint has reported quoting a NSSO study that around 36 percent of the companies included in the MCA-21 database were either untraceable or wrongly classified.

“Out of the 39 percent out-of-survey units in MCA, 21 percent were found to be out of coverage and another 12 percent were non-traceable (which in number is nearly 4000 units). In case of EC and BR frames, nearly 6 percent and 14 percent were out of coverage respectively even though there were updations of these two frames,” NSSO said in the survey.

The gaps were so severe that two detailed reports based on the survey had to be scrapped after the study results showed significant unreliability of data.

The database is a key factor introduced in India's GDP calculations. The report quoted statisticians say that the decline in use of tested database in India’s national accounts have affected the credibility of official statistics from sources like the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the report added.

related news

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report

The report quoted R Nagaraj, professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai called this "a devastating blow for CSO".

"Some of us repeatedly asked CSO officials to verify the MCA-21 numbers before using them in national accounts, but they finalised the new series without adequate scrutiny and debate," he added.

Critics have pointed out two key factors — that the database includes many paper or shell companies, that have been deemed "active"; and that methodology of applying the database lends itself to overestimation bias in the GDP numbers. Many have further demanded the MCA-21 data be made public so that researchers could examine the same.

While statisticians at CSO have defended the use of the new database, colleagues from the NSSO have warned about the inconsistencies.

PC Mohanan, former NSC member and former NSSO chief, said the CSO should have done some kind of "critical scrutiny and validation" either through "quick surveys or by comparing with other databases, or consultations with accountants familiar with company filings".

The number of defunct companies in India increased by more than 22 percent in the first eight months of 2018-19, official data showed.

Thus as part of the plan to crack down on shell or paper companies, the MCA had till November 30, 2018 struck off 6.07 lakh defunct companies, about a third of the total 18.28 lakh registered companies, from their official records.
First Published on May 8, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #NSSO #statistics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: SRH lose bot ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby: The first pics are here a ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

MET Gala and why Khloe Kardashian has never been invited to it

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Avengers Endgame: How did the Russo Brothers convince Robert Downey Jr ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone was the ‘original choice’ for Imli; An ...

Arjun Kapoor opens up on Malaika Arora and his love life and rumoured ...

Jessica Chastain slams Game of Thrones for using 'rape' as a tool to m ...

As Regional Parties Discuss Alignments, Will Southern Satraps Decide t ...

'Delhi Girl is Openly Challenging You': Priyanka Responds To Modi's Ra ...

Deepika Padukone is Chewbacca for Ishan Khatter, Mandira Bedi Terms Me ...

Women’s T20 Challenge | Need to Work On Our Fielding and Come Back S ...

TikTok Becomes Top Free App on iOS, Play Store in India, Post Ban

US to Hike Tariffs on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

BJP to Set Up Panel to Probe 'Leh Bribery' Charge, Questions Claims of ...

Binance Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Hacked, Over $40 Million in Bi ...

Poll Results Will Make it Clear Who is Duryodhana and Who is Arjuna: V ...

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

India's alcohol intake up by 38% in seven years, says study

Congress accuses Narendra Modi of destroying economy, says lost 1.1 cr ...

No party will get majority, Congress will forge alliance for 'UPA Plus ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

Gold prices surge by Rs 180 on firm global trend

Lot of NBFCs have moderated their growth aspirations, says Crisil Rati ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

Regionalism is passé, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh, claims Modi govt ...

Toll rises to 9 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi shr ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

NSSO report confirms critics were right on GDP fiasco; distortion of d ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs need to counter Ajax's p ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.