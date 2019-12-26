Now, health cover for robotic surgeries, CyberKnife treatments

Standalone health insurer Max Bupa has launched a new product that covers robotic surgeries and CyberKnife treatments. This product offers a sum insured of up to Rs 3 crore.

Currently, procedures like CyberKnife are not covered by health insurance in India because the industry does not have adequate data on these techniques such as claims data or the success rate. Cyberknife, which is used as a non-invasive radiation treatment for treating different types of tumours and cancers, is also an expensive form of treatment.

Max Bupa's product 'Health Premia' will cover laser surgery cover, robotics surgery and CyberKnife surgery with a specific co-payment. Co-pay means the insured will have to pay a certain amount while the insurer will pay the rest.

The product will provide domestic as well as international coverage, including coverage for lifestyle-related ailments like obesity.

Weight loss, or bariatric surgery, is a procedure for obesity. Max Bupa's product will cover expenses for medically-prescribed Bariatric surgery after serving a waiting period, considering the BMI is over 35.

This product also provides coverage for up-to 19 relationships, with an individual sum insured for everyone and a floater cover that is common to all.

Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “With rising personal incomes and changing lifestyle, Indians are spending over 60 percent more overseas on a year-on-year basis. A substantial portion of this spending is on medical expenses for those suffering from critical illnesses. The plan has been designed as a comprehensive health insurance plan for covering healthcare expenses that a regular health insurance plan may not be able to cover.”

The health plan covers children from day one, and also provides worldwide maternity cover, and newborn cover without any additional premium.