    No plans of divesting BPCL, focus on energy transition: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    On May 26, the government said that it has called off the ongoing process of strategic disinvestment of BPCL. The government said that the plan would be reinitiated after review.

    Rachita Prasad
    February 08, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    The government is not looking to divest stake in state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or any other companies under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in an interview to Moneycontrol on February 8.

    On May 26, the government said that it has called off the ongoing process of strategic disinvestment of BPCL. The government said that the plan would be reinitiated after review. Since then, Puri has said in the past that BPCL divestment is not on the table “right now,” which led the D-street to expect that the divestment may happen in the foreseeable future. However, his statement to Moneycontrol suggests otherwise.

    “No, BPCL (divestment) is not on the table. After our last experience, let me tell you, very frankly, BPCL has rendered human service. BPCL, IOCL and HPCL. Just imagine, we have 77,000 pumps in the country. Out of them, 22,000 are in the private sector. In the private sector, some pumps were not selling at the cushion rate. So now, nobody is talking about BPCL anymore,” Puri said.

