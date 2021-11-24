MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

No clarity on paddy procurement by Centre: Telangana govt

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials has been camping in the national capital on the issues on paddy purchase and others.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

There was no categorical assurance from the Centre on the quantity of paddy that it would procure from Telangana this season, even as the NDA government made it clear that it would not purchase parboiled rice, the state government has said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials has been camping in the national capital on the issues on paddy purchase and others.

A high-level delegation of state ministers and MPs held lengthy discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goel separately in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly three and a half hours, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said on late Tuesday night.

The discussions will continue on November 26 as there was no headway. The central government has not given any clarification on the issue of purchase of paddy harvested by the Telangana farmers this monsoon season.

The Union ministers have said they will clarify on November 26 as to how much ordinary rice will be bought, the release said. However, the Centre has responded positively to Rao’s demand that the annual grain purchase target should be announced in advance.

Close

Related stories

Appreciating Rao’s suggestion, the Prime Minister Narendra Modiled government clarified that henceforth, the purchase quantities of annual grain will be announced in advance and the new policy will be implemented from next year.

The policy will be applicable to all states, the CMO said. The Telangana government and BJP party engaged in war of words making allegations and counter allegation on paddy procurement policy of the Centre.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Paddy procurement #Telangana government
first published: Nov 24, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.