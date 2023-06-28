No change in TCS rates up to Rs 7 lakh per annum: Finance Ministry

The increased TCS rates will apply from October 1, 2023.

The Finance Ministry announced on June 28 that there will be no change in the rate of tax collected at source (TCS) for all purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for amounts up to Rs 7 lakh per individual per annum. Increased TCS rates on international credit card transactions to now apply from October 1 instead of July 1.

"In the Budget this year, certain changes were announced to TCS on payments under LRS and on overseas tour programme packages. These were to take effect from July 1, 2023. It was also announced in March that credit card payments would be brought under the LRS. Numerous comments and suggestions were received which have been carefully considered. In response to the comments and suggestions, it has been decided to make suitable changes," the Finance Ministry said.

Revoking its decision to levy 20 percent TCS on overseas travel packages, the Finance Ministry said that 5 percent TCS will apply for amounts up to Rs 7 lakh per annum/ per individual, regardless of the mode of payment.

Meaning, for the purchase of an overseas tour programme package, TCS shall continue to apply at the rate of 5 percent for the first Rs 7 lakh per individual per annum; the 20 percent rate will only apply for expenditures above this limit.

This would also mean that transactions through International Credit Cards while being overseas would not be counted as LRS and hence would not be subject to TCS.

For the first Rs 7 lakh remittance under LRS, there shall be no TCS. Beyond this Rs 7 Lakh threshold, TCS shall be:

a) 0.5 percent (if remittance for education is financed by education loan);

b) 5 percent (in case of remittance for education/medical treatment);

c) 20 percent for others.

The government has given more time for the implementation of revised TCS rates and for the inclusion of credit card payments in LRS.

"After discussions with various stakeholders, it has been decided to give adequate time to banks and card networks to put in place requisite IT-based solutions. As such, transactions through International Credit Cards while being overseas would not be counted as LRS and hence would not be subject to TCS," the government said.